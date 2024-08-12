Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0036

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $59.14 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,147.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $340.39 or 0.00575501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00103469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00031933 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.31 or 0.00252443 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00035262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00070389 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

