VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in July

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CDL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,124. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.91. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.1403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CDL Free Report ) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.