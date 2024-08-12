Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Vital Farms stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $147.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vital Farms news, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,519. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 10,430 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $464,239.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,354,347 shares in the company, valued at $327,341,984.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,118,840 over the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,613,000 after acquiring an additional 224,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after acquiring an additional 152,743 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Vital Farms by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 463,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after buying an additional 331,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,766,000 after buying an additional 288,039 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

