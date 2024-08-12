Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 1,311.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Performance

VDMCY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,282. Vodacom Group has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.59%.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

