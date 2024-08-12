W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 93.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,758. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.91.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

