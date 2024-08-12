Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DIS. Argus lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.21. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

