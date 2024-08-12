Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.92.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.44. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $48.61.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,309,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,309,283.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $76,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,637,077. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,818,000 after buying an additional 4,309,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,757,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,622,000 after buying an additional 122,721 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 46.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,312,000 after buying an additional 2,400,592 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 11.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,507,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 771,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

