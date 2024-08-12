Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.28. 4,515,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.88, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.38 and a 200 day moving average of $122.98. Datadog has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61.

In other news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,705.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at $724,705.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,517,854.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 857,306 shares of company stock worth $101,950,263. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

