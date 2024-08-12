Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target to $37.00

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLDX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CLDX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 124,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,519. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.58. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celldex Therapeutics

In related news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $525,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,134.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $525,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,134.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,319,156.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,692.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 631.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,087,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,915 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,966,000 after buying an additional 2,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,308,000 after buying an additional 1,413,722 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,476,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,728 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 3,327.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 688,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 668,002 shares during the period.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Articles

