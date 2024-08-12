Wells Fargo & Company Lowers MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target to $15.00

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MidCap Financial Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $13.12. 786,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,550. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. MidCap Financial Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

