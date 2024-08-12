Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Price Target to $17.00

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 321.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLUE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GLUE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.03. 51,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,204. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $203.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,096,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,933,000 after acquiring an additional 155,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 132,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 81,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.