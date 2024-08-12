Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the July 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Westhaven Gold Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of WTHVF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 307,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,464. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. Westhaven Gold has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

