Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the July 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Westhaven Gold Trading Up 7.7 %
Shares of WTHVF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 307,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,464. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. Westhaven Gold has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.23.
About Westhaven Gold
