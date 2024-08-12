Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Insider Robert J. Keady Sells 1,225 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $112,798.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WLFC traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $91.87. 18,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,343. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.70. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $103.08. The company has a market capitalization of $604.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Articles

