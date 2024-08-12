Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Insider Sells $230,250.24 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Keady sold 2,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total value of $230,250.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

WLFC traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.87. 18,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,343. The firm has a market cap of $604.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $103.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average is $59.70.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

