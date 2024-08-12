Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Up 727.4% in July

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a growth of 727.4% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

WTFCP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.96. 9,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,870. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.