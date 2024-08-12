WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Down 98.7% in July

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the July 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGZD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.19. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,116. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $22.72.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

