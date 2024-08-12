Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Upgraded to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Williams Trading raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.76. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.20 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.

In other news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $44,461.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,348.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

