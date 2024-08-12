Worldcoin (WLD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $550.66 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $550.66 million and approximately $111.79 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,432,869 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 335,933,732.9884275 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.80150297 USD and is up 4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $89,098,528.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

