Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Short Interest Update

Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the July 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Xior Student Housing Price Performance
OTCMKTS:XIORF remained flat at C$28.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179 shares. Xior Student Housing has a 52-week low of C$27.10 and a 52-week high of C$28.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.50.
About Xior Student Housing
