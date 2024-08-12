Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 79,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 32,951 shares.The stock last traded at $49.29 and had previously closed at $49.38.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Free Report) by 614.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,212 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.