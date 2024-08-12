yearn.finance (YFI) Price Reaches $5,132.08 on Exchanges

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for about $5,132.08 or 0.08596401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $171.09 million and approximately $11.75 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,338 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions."

