Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Yerbaé Brands Price Performance
YERBF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. 19,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,266. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. Yerbaé Brands has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $3.45.
Yerbaé Brands Company Profile
