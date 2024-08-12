Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Up 804.7% in July

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,846,400 shares, a growth of 804.7% from the July 15th total of 204,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,464.0 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance
YUEIF remained flat at $1.45 on Monday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
