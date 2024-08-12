Zedcor (ZDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th.
Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.70 million. Zedcor had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.82%.
Zedcor Price Performance
CVE ZDC opened at C$1.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$162.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 2.46. Zedcor has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZDC
About Zedcor
Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zedcor
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Zedcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.