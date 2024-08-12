Zedcor (ZDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th.

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.70 million. Zedcor had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.82%.

Zedcor Price Performance

CVE ZDC opened at C$1.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$162.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 2.46. Zedcor has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark set a C$1.70 target price on Zedcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Zedcor

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

