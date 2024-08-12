Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Chairman Sells $7,624,500.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $7,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $29,583.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group stock opened at $51.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 7,507.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,133,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,782 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $41,129,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,647,000 after buying an additional 786,600 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 238.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 864,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,115,000 after buying an additional 609,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

