Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Director Sells $17,900.63 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) Director April Underwood sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $17,900.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $49.96 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZG. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

