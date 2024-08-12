Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $7,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,583.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $7,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,583.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,394 shares of company stock worth $10,279,878 in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.