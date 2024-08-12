Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.53. The stock had a trading volume of 600,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,160. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

