Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $145.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $108.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

