1,188 Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the first quarter worth $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SOLV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.
Solventum Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SOLV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.24. 773,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,123. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
