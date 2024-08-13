2,569 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,244,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.60. The company had a trading volume of 29,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,197. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $152.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

