42-coin (42) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $681,434.48

42-coin (42) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for $16,224.65 or 0.27416194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a market cap of $681,434.48 and $17.99 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 42-coin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00104531 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010442 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000165 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 544.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

