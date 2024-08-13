44,017 Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Acquired by M&G Plc

M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,889,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,747,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth $3,207,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the first quarter worth $3,478,000. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Solventum during the second quarter worth $1,392,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Solventum Price Performance

NYSE SOLV traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.22. 977,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

