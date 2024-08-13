5,865 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 93.2% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.99. 4,281,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,336,208. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.60. The company has a market capitalization of $380.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

