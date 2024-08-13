86,684 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,411,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

XMHQ stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.80. The company had a trading volume of 328,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,643. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.37.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

