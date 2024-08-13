abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,073 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,889,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,433. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

