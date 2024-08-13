abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (API) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on August 30th

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Property Income Trust Price Performance

API stock opened at GBX 55.20 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £210.43 million, a PE ratio of -241.74 and a beta of 0.31. abrdn Property Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 44.15 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 57.90 ($0.74).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other abrdn Property Income Trust news, insider Michael Bane purchased 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £35,351 ($45,136.62). In related news, insider Michael Bane purchased 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £35,351 ($45,136.62). Also, insider Mike Balfour acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £66,250 ($84,588.87). 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

