Absci (ABSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Absci to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 2,042.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect Absci to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Absci Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ABSI opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Absci has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $413.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,279,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $98,897.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,059.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,279,522 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABSI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Absci in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Absci from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

