Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Acadia Realty Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AKR stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 266.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $22.51.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 950.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,273,000 after acquiring an additional 776,121 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,741,000 after acquiring an additional 223,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,682,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after acquiring an additional 54,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,682,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.