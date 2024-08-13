Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Acadia Realty Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 950.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,273,000 after acquiring an additional 776,121 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,741,000 after acquiring an additional 223,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,682,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after acquiring an additional 54,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,682,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
