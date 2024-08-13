Acrivon Therapeutics’ (ACRV) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 201.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACRV. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acrivon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACRV

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

ACRV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 37,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.79. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.