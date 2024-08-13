Acumen Capital Reiterates C$13.25 Price Target for Sylogist (TSE:SYZ)

Acumen Capital set a C$13.25 price objective on Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Sylogist to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sylogist has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.68.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sylogist

Sylogist Stock Down 1.7 %

Sylogist Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:SYZ opened at C$11.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$258.90 million, a P/E ratio of 552.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.31. Sylogist has a 52-week low of C$6.46 and a 52-week high of C$11.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Sylogist Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.