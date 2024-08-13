Adicet Bio’s (ACET) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 284.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of ACET traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. 515,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,929. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $106.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,948,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 833,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

