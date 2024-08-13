Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Decreased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,503 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $537.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $530.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.42. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

