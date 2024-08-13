AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

AerCap has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AerCap to earn $11.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.60. The stock had a trading volume of 132,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,378. AerCap has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

