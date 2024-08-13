Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $296.53.

APD opened at $273.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.37 and a 200-day moving average of $250.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eos Management L.P. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,242,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

