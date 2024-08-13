Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Roth Mkm

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Allient alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALNT

Allient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.01. 62,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,092. Allient has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $352.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.55 million. Allient had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allient will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allient

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Juniper Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Allient during the first quarter worth $27,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allient by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Allient by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,552,000 after buying an additional 32,455 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Allient during the first quarter worth about $20,914,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allient during the first quarter worth about $9,610,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About Allient

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.