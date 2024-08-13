Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 1,061 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.15. 933,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,545. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

