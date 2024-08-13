Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 305 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 30.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $346,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GVA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.67. 74,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $73.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

