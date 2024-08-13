Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 2,538 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.74. 3,419,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,279,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

