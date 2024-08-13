Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,026 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.89. 3,760,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,334,330. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

